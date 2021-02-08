Body Of Youth Fished Out From Pond In Cuttack District Of Odisha

Cuttack: The body of a youth has been found in a pond in Cuttack district of Odisha today. The incident took place in Samantarapur area under Kishannagar police limits of Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Chintamani Behera.

According to reports, Chintamani had gone near the pond i the morning when he slipped off and drowned.

As he did not return to his home, his family suspected something fishy and searched for his whereabouts. Later they found his body floating in the pond.

On being informed, the Kishannagar police reached the spot. The police team has recovered the body from the pond and sent it for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been registered by the police.