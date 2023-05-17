Body of new-born baby found thrown in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist

Baripada: In a tragic incident, the body of a new-born baby has been found thrown under a tree in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. Police seized the body near Rolasahi village in Pandara Panchayat under Jharpokharia Police limits and sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

As per reports, today morning a group of boys who had gone to graze cows saw the body and informed others. Soon, the locals informed Jharpokharia Police about it.

After getting the information Police reached the spot and sent the body to hospital.

It is to be noted that a clamp that is used in hospitals was found attached to the navel of the child.

It has been discussed whether the child was killed and then thrown under the tree or a dead child was abandoned.