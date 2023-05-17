10 critical in bus-truck head-on collision in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, as many as 10 persons sustained critical injury in a road accident that took place in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place near Poijamula chhaka under Ghatagan Police limits in the district.

As per reports, a passenger bus named Maa Durga Travels was on its way to Karanjia from Jajpur on which more than 30 passengers were on board.

When the bus was crossing the Poijamula area, the accident took place due to a head-on collision between the bus and a speeding truck. As a result of the accident, both the vehicles skidded off the road while 10 passengers sustained critical injuries and five passengers sustained simple injuries.

After getting alerted the fire fighters rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. The fire service personnel sent the injured persons to Ghatagan hospital in 108 Ambulance.

Efforts are also being made to lift the two damaged vehicles to the road. Police have reached the spot and further investigation of the case is underway.

Further information is awaited.