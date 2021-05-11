Rairangpur: A love story took a tragic turn recently in Odisha as the lover girl died and the lover boy, who happens to be the father of four children, was arrested in her murder case.

The tragic incident took place in Mayurbhanj distric of Odisha on Tuesday. The dead body of the girl was found hanging from a tree in the cashew garden in Bhalubasa under Rairangpur Police limits.

As per reports, the girl was killed due to love while the man is responsible for her death. The deceased has been identified as Sandhya Karua the daughter of Krushna Chandra Karua of Bhalubasa Budamara area. She was studying in Class 7. The poor parents of the girl had high hopes that the girl will someday prosper and will glorify the family. And hence they were taking much pain for her education. However, in the meanwhile one Amulya Patra of Bhulbeda village, a married man, started loving the girl.

The man was reportedly in physical relation with the girl with the false promise of marriage as the girl was in deep love with him. However, he did not accept her as his wife.

Hence, later parents of the girl managed to get back their daughter to home. However, on May 4 she went missing and later her dead body was found.

The family suspected it to be a case of murder. Accordingly, police started investigation. Scientific team reached the spot and started investigation.

Police conducted raids at the house of the man and later arrested him. However, whether it is a case of murder or not, that will be known after coming of the autopsy report, police said.

