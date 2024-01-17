Body carried on shoulders due to unavailability of ambulance in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Yet again, a body was carried for 1 km due to the unavailability of ambulance in Sundargarh district of Odisha. The family members were forced to carry the dead body for kilometers.

Such an incident was seen in Timadihi village of Sadar block in Sundergarh district. After the death of a person, the hearse was not available so the family members carried it home.

According to information, Suresh Chandra Patel of Timadihi village of Sundargarh Sadar Block was admitted to the main hospital five days ago after suffering from haemorrhage. After a few days of treatment in the hospital, he recovered and returned home.

Yesterday morning he was sick again. The family again admitted Suresh to the main hospital. There the doctor declared him dead. However, no hearse was found to take the dead body home from Sundergarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

No one listened to the the family no matter how much they begged. Even contacting the toll free number did not help. The family was then forced to carry the body for about a kilometer and took the body home in a private ambulance.

Also Read: Rain likely to continue in Puri during Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration