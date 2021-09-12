BMC prepares 3 temporary ponds for Lord Ganesh idol immersion

Bhubaneswar: In order to minimise riverine pollution caused by immersion of idols, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared three temporary ponds, one each on the bank of river Kuakhai, Kushabhadra and Daya respectively on the city outskirts.

While under Division-II of BMC Engineering Wing two ponds have been constructed, the Division-I has constructed one temporary pond on scientific basis.

The size of the pond near Daya River bridge is 50ft × 20ft with the water depth of 5ft and the second one at Tankapani Bridge side is 50ft × 35ft with the water depth of 5ft.

Under Division-I, one big pond on Kuakhai river bank has been prepared for idol immersion. The size of the pond is 130ft × 80ft with a depth of 10ft.

The three temporary ponds prepared for idol immersion have been provided with temporary light arrangement from approach road to ponds site.

The lighting arrangements, done by generators will supply uninterrupted lights during night and evening hours for hassle-free immersion.

It can be mentioned here that the temporary immersion ponds are constructed by the BMC Engineering Wing as per the stipulations laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board to minimise riverine pollution and to provide relief for the people on the downstream, who use the river water for various day-to-day activities.