BMC allows mass bathing at water bodies on Chhath Puja

Bhubaneswar: Devotees are excited to celebrate Chhath Puja without any restriction this year after they were banned from mass bathing and gathering for two years due to the Covid-induced pandemic.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) has allowed devotees to take mass bathing in various water bodies in the capital this year.

The BMC has made elaborate preparations for the Chhath Puja rituals in the city. BMC has cleaned the river banks and the water bodies for the devotees to observe Chhath rituals.

BMC has made extensive arrangements in 3 places of the capital for the celebrations. BMC has prepared light and tents for devotees in the banks of Kuakhai river. And BMC has specially paid attention on maintaining cleanliness during the puja celebration.

Sulochana Das, BMC mayor on Saturday visited the banks of the Kuakhai river and directed officials to make arrangements for devotees so that they can observe the festival in a hassle-free manner.

The Chhath Puja celebration continues for four days. On Sunday evening, hundreds of devotees will enter various water bodies and river banks to worship the Sun God for the happiness and prosperity for their families.

Many devotees could not celebrate the festival properly along with other people for the last two years due to covid-19.