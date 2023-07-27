BMC addresses key initiatives for development and public welfare

Bhubaneswar: The Corporation meeting of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was convened on Wednesday, with esteemed dignitaries and officials present to discuss and chart the course for important city development projects and public welfare initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Minister SSEPD, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA-Jatni, Suresh Kumar Raoutray, Mayor, Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhara, BMC Commissioner, Vijay Amruta Kulange, Addl. Commissioner – I, Shri Laxmikanta Sethi, Additional Commissioner -II, Subhendu Kumar Sahu, Additional Commissioner -III, Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, Corporators, officials from line departments, and the dedicated BMC team.

The Mayor Sulochana Das, commenced the meeting with a warm welcome speech and extended her heartfelt congratulations to all attendees for receiving the prestigious Skoch Award, recognizing BMC’s exemplary work in various fields.

Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange emphasized the importance of cooperation from all corporators in the upcoming door-to-door campaign on dengue awareness. He urged them to actively support and participate as the city of Bhubaneswar is participating in Swachh Survekshan 2023. CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed to citizens to provide feedback and vote for Bhubaneswar to achieve a high rank in the survey.

In compliance with the National Social Security Scheme, the meeting addressed the provision of pensions to all beneficiaries. Updates on the ongoing development projects in Gangua canal, Ratha Road, and Kedargauri were also shared with the corporators.

MLA Suresh Kumar Raoutray, stressed the importance of cooperation on the Metro train project and suggested the development of Gangua canal to address sanitation and waterlogging issues within BMC’s jurisdiction. He also proposed the establishment of a modern auditorium in the BMC area and praised the field visits conducted by BMC officials.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that dedicated Self-Help Groups (SHGs) would be closely monitored under a special officer to ensure fair treatment. The meeting further underscored the significance of spreading mosquito oil in sensitive areas, with monitoring at the zone level in collaboration with ward officers and corporators. The City Health Officer was directed to deploy workers for on-site work and capture photographic evidence with geo-tags.

The corporators emphasized the need to include Anganwadi and Asha workers in the Dengue awareness campaigns to maximize their impact. Regarding building approval plans, it was decided to maintain a record of requests received and approvals granted from the next month onwards.

Additionally, BMC has taken the initiative to deploy 6 Swachh Sathi and 1 Swachh Supervisor to involve the community in sanitation efforts. The details of Safa vehicles in each ward will also be disseminated to the respective operators.

Addressing concerns raised by some corporators about defining the borders of their areas, it was clarified that the matter will be resolved in accordance with the law, considering the ongoing case in the Supreme Court. Changes in the sanitation tender process will be implemented based on government decisions.

To enhance the green cover, plantation drives will be conducted in parks, crematoriums, and schools. Furthermore, intensive larviciding on a ward-wise basis will be carried out, and corporators will be actively involved in community mobilization.

To address parking issues in commercial areas, BMC will verify if the approved building plans comply with the mandatory parking space requirements. Actions will be taken against those who fail to provide adequate parking space.

In an effort to streamline social security pensions, BMC has decided to designate two dedicated days each month for disbursement.

To raise awareness about Dengue, BMC and PHC doctors will conduct home visits, ensuring every household is informed about preventive measures. Lastly, the meeting announced the commencement of a special initiative called “A Day in a Ward,” beginning from Monday.