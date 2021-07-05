Black Fungus in Odisha : 129 Infected, 18 Lives Lost

Bhubaneswar: Black fungus or mucormycosis is raising a huge concern in Odisha, around 129 people are infected by the fungal infection and 18 people have lost their lives.

According to sources in the Health Department, the highest of 86 cases were admitted to different hospitals in Khurda, followed by 16 at VIMSAR, Sambalpur, 12 at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and 11 at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in the last two months. Sundargarh reported four cases and Bargarh 1.

Nine deaths have been reported from Khurda, four from Sambalpur, three from Cuttack and two from Sundargarh.

While 12 have recovered from the infection and 20 cases have been sent for sample testing.

One or two cases of black fungus are rising and there is no need to panic as the situation is not alarming, informs Public Health director Niranjan Mishra