BJP names Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna as party candidate for Dhamnagar by-election

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming by-elections to three different constituencies including Odisha’s Dhamnagar.

The safron party named Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna as its candidate for Dhamnagar by-election.

It is to be noted here that voting for the Dhamnagar by-polls will be conducted between 7 AM and 6 PM on November 3 and the counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on November 6.

Prior to the election, the candidates can file their nominations between 11 AM and 3 PM till October 14 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done on the following day (October 15).

Candidates who want to withdraw their nominations after the scrutiny can do so before 3 PM on October 17.

Notably, the by-poll to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of MLA Bishnu Sethi on September 19.

The two-time MLA, who was serving as the deputy leader of the opposition in the State Assembly, breathed his last while undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.