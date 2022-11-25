BJD meets Governor as oppositions create ruckus in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The members of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today met Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal as the MLAs of the opposition parties continue to create ruckus during the ongoing Winter Session of the State Assembly.

It is to be noted here that as soon as the House assembled today, the BJP MLAs targeted the Odisha government over different issues of the farmers while the BJD targeted the Union Government for the same. On the other hand, the Congress party legislators targeted both the BJP-led Union Government and the BJD-led Odisha government.

Assembly speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha tried to pacify the members and run the house. However, he adjoined it at 11.30 AM and then again at 4 PM as the pandemonium prevailed.

While the opposition parties staged sit-ins outside the State Assembly house, the BJD members walked to the Governor’s house with placards and banners on their hands. They also raised slogans against the Union governor throughout their march.

A team of BJD MLAs met the Governor and apprised him about the situation of the State Assembly by submitting a memorandum over the issue.