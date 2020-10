BJD Leader & Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at the age of 65

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy breathed his last today while undergoing treatment

He was 65-years-old. He is survived by his wife, Prativa Maharathy, son and his daughter .

He was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 14. He was on ventilator support since Friday after his condition stated to be critical.