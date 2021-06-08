Bhubaneswar: Here is the vaccination update for getting vaccinated with the second dose. This is for the 18-44 age group.

The citizens of Bhubaneswar in the 18-44 age group who have taken their 1st Dose on 7th May & 8th May can get their vaccination tomorrow at the same centre where they have taken their 1st Dose.

This walk-in facility for 2nd dose of Covid 19 vaccination for 18-44 age group will be available who have taken their 1st dose in between 7th-and 14th May. They can visit the same vaccination centre where they had got the 1st dose.

To avail the facility, carry your 1st dose provisional vaccination certificate.

“The vaccination centre yatri nivas has been changed to Buddheswari Community Centre and Terapanth Bhawan changed to Unit 1 Girls High School,” the BMC notification that read about the above announcement also said.