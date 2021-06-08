Odisha: Special Covid Vaccination Drive To Begin Tomorrow In Cuttack For Students Going Abroad

Cuttack: A special walk-in vaccination drive shall begin from Wednesday ( June 9 ) in Cuttack district of Odisha for students who are going abroad for higher studies in foreign universities.

Reportedly, the walk-in vaccination drive has been scheduled to begin from 10 am to 5 pm at CMC Kalyan Mandap and Gopalpur, Cuttack from Monday-Friday excluding public holidays.

The students residing in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack of 18-44 age group who have secured admission in foreign universities are eligible to get inoculated with Covishield vaccine.

The eligible students can avail the second dose of Covishield after completion of 28 days of the first dose.

The students need to carry the verified confirmation letter from concerned university regarding the admission. They also need to carry aadhar card or any other ID proof to the vaccination centre. Incase of availing the second dose, carry the ID card used during first dose of vaccine.

The citizens in 18-44 age group in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar those who need to travel abroad for their job/employment related purposes can also visit the particular centre for vaccination. Relevant documents needs to be furnished to ascertain the employment.