Bhubaneswar: Unit 2 Market Building closed for an indefinite period, here’s why

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Unit 2 Market Building was closed for an indefinite period on Sunday following a scuffle between street vendors and members of the traders’ association.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the street vendors and members of the traders’ association after the former forcibly tried to set up stalls in the market.

The members of the traders’ association also claimed that they were physically attacked by street vendors.

After getting information, a team of cops from the Capital police station rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the angry businessmen.

Later, the association closed the market building for an indefinite period.