Bhubaneswar: Unit 2 Market Building closed for an indefinite period, here’s why

By WCE 3
Unit 2 Market Building closed for an indefinite period

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Unit 2 Market Building was closed for an indefinite period on Sunday following a scuffle between street vendors and members of the traders’ association.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the street vendors and members of the traders’ association after the former forcibly tried to set up stalls in the market.

The members of the traders’ association also claimed that they were physically attacked by street vendors.

After getting information, a team of cops from the Capital police station rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the angry businessmen.

Later, the association closed the market building for an indefinite period.

You might also like
State

23 districts of Odisha issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning, check…

State

Japakuda Women’s Degree College employees sit on dharna, demand dismissal of…

Recruitment

India Post recruitment 2022: Fresh notification for recruitment of new job issued,…

State

WATCH: Babushaan’s Mother Aparajita Mohanty Appeals ‘Please leave us…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.