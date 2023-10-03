Hit and run case in Bhubaneswar, accused car owner arrested

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the hit and run case in Bhubaneswar, the accused has been arrested, said reliable reports.

The accused has been identified as Bikash Pal. He was arrested from Bhubaneswar, said relaible reports. The incident had occurred while Bikash was returning from Athagarh to Bhubaneswar.

It is further worth mentioning that the owner of the car identified as Bikash Pal was driving recklessly. Bikash Pal has been booked under Section 279, and Section 304 (A) of IPC, said latest reports.

A car had reportedly ran over the labourer who was asleep on footpath near Rajmahal Square in the capital city of Odisha on September 30, 2023.

The identity of deceased has not been ascertained yet. After the accident, the labourer had been shifted to Capital hospital and the post-mortem was conducted.