Bhubaneswar Techie Suicide: Boyfriend Somyajit Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Bhubaneswar: In the much talked about matter of the Bhubaneswar techie suicide case, the boyfriend Somyajit Mohapatra has sought anticipatory bail.

After the contents of Sweta’s diary came to the fore and blamed her boyfriend for the act, he has sought anticipatory bail.

The girl software engineer was found hanging in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha in early hours of Sunday.

The boyfriend Somyajit Mohapatra had been questioned by the Chandrashekarpur Police on Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh has reached the Chandrashekarpur Police Station.

The alleged boyfriend of the girl, Somyajit has been issued a notice by Chandrashekarpur Police via mobile phone.

The police has questioned the boyfriend in various ways and asked him a number of questions. As many as 16 questions have been put before him.

It is noteworthy that, girl Shweta Utkal Kumari ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.

The police were looking for evidence in the house and a diary was recovered from her rented apartment in Bhubaneswar.

The family of the girl has alleged that the girl has been abetted to commit suicide by her male friend.

The software engineer also wrote in her diary praying to God so that all the misunderstandings between the two gets solved.

Shweta’s family members met Bhubaneswar DCP today and sought justice.

It has also been learnt that Shweta had talked to her friend a day before her death. She had informed the friend that she was then with Soumyajit in the film hall.

It has also been reported that a few messages by Shweta has gone viral where Soumyajit was intimidating her to take some photos viral.

Shweta had informed it to Soumyajit’s mother on WhatsApp. Further probe in this matter is underway, details awaited.