Bhubaneswar: Good news for Bhubaneswar as the total number of Covid 19 positive cases in BMC area decreased today as compared to last few days. A total of 962 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 859 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 962 new positive cases, 781 are local contacts while the rest 181 are quarantine cases.

Patia area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 56 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 54,576 while the active cases rose to 10,353.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: