Bhubaneswar Reports 962 New COVID Positive Cases today: Detail report here

By WCE 5
bhubaneswar covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Good news for Bhubaneswar as the total number of Covid 19 positive cases in BMC area decreased today as compared to last few days. A total of 962 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 859 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 962 new positive cases, 781 are local contacts while the rest 181 are quarantine cases.

Patia area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 56 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 54,576 while the active cases rose to 10,353.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

Also read: 10,031 Covid Positives in Odisha Today, Khurda Records Highest At 1329
You might also like
State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 57,569 As 9706 More Patients Recover In…

State

3 more drive-in locations for vaccination to come up in Bhubaneswar: Details

State

Odisha: Journalists turn Good Samaritans, shoulder body of old woman in Khordha dist

State

WATCH: Oxygen Tankers From Odisha Being Escorted By Police To Needy States

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.