Bhubaneswar : As many as 63 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh 63 Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, 15 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 48 cases have been detected from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 93 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 29,837, out of which 28,853 people have recovered from Covid-19. As many 779 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 799, the civic body said.