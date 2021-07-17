Bhubaneswar reports 372 new COVID positive cases today, 226 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 372 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 226 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 372 new positive cases, 285 are local contacts while the rest 87 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 93,558.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 95,566 while the active cases rose to 1371.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: