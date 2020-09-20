Bhubaneswar: As many as 325 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Sunday evening.

Of the new 325 positive cases in the State Capital, as many as 107 cases have been reported from quarantine cases, while 218 have been detected from local contact cases, the BMC added.

The civic body also said that as many as 384 more Covid-19 patients have been cured in the city.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city have increased to 18,592, out of which 4,074 are active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.