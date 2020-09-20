Bhubaneswar covid cases
Represntational Image

Bhubaneswar reports 325 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 325 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Sunday evening.

Of the new 325 positive cases in the State Capital, as many as 107  cases have been reported from quarantine cases, while 218  have been detected from local contact cases, the BMC added.

The civic body also said that as many as 384 more Covid-19 patients have been cured in the city.

Related News

Cough Syrup Worth More Than 3 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s…

Odisha’s Krushi Bhawan Get Yet Another Award, CM…

Another BJD MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

Weather Alert: Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Predicted In Odisha

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city have increased to 18,592, out of which 4,074 are active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

 

You might also like
State

Government job for Graduates in Odisha; Apply soon

State

We’ve to be at our best in this ISL season, says Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter

State

Your Money Will Be Doubled If You Invest In This Scheme Of Post Office, Know More

State

Cough Syrup Worth More Than 3 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Balangir, 1 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7