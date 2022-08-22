bhubaneswar covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar registers 28 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 28 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 22, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,658. The recovered cases are 1,62,373. The total deceased cases are 1197. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1067. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 25.

Odisha has reported 203 fresh covid-19 cases for August 21 including 31 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 119 are quarantine cases while the rest 84 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2368 active cases in the State.

