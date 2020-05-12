Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special train Not to have 5 more coaches for tech reasons

Bhubaneswar: The five additional coaches which were supposed to be attached in the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi AC Special train will not be added to the train due to operational/ technical reasons, informed Railways today.

“Due to operational/technical reasons, augmentation of five coaches, earlier announced in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi AC Special, is postponed till further advice. Date of augmentation will be announced at a later date,” Railways said in a statement.

Earlier today the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had announced that the special train between Bhubaneswar-New Delhi will have five more coaches.

The augmentation of coaches was supposed to take place keeping in view the high demand of tickets. As per reports 4 coaches of 3 AC and 1 coach of 2 AC type were supposed to be added to the train. However, the augmentation has been postponed due to technical/operational issues.

Accordingly, the number of coaches in the said train will be 17.