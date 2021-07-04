Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation registers 231 New Covid positive cases on Sunday

Bhubaneswar: 231 new Covid positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 4, 2021.

Out of the total 231 cases detected today, 46 are quarantine cases while the rest 185 are local contact cases. 5 persons have succumbed to Covid in last 24 hours.

The recovered cases in BMC stand at 249 today. The total cases of the disease till date are 91,350 while the total recovered cases are 89,641.

Active cases in the capital city of Odisha are 1218, while the number of deceased cases is 470.

The details of the positive cases spotted in Bhubaneswar are as follows: