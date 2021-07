More 3358 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,90,778 as 3358 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

As per the data shared by the Health Department, 484 patients recovered from Cuttack, followed by Khurda ( 386 ) and Jajpur ( 290 ).

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

484 from Cuttack

386 from Khordha

290 from Jajapur

278 from Baleswar

229 from Puri

197 from Mayurbhanj

174 from Nayagarh

145 from Jagatsinghpur

136 from Bhadrak

110 from Anugul

110 from Kendrapara

105 from Dhenkanal

93 from Keonjhar

80 from Rayagada

67 from Sundargarh

66 from Koraput

50 from Malkangiri

49 from Nabarangpur

43 from Kandhamal

33 from Kalahandi

31 from Bolangir

26 from Bargarh

25 from Sambalpur

21 from Sonepur

18 from Boudh

16 from Gajapati

13 from Ganjam

7 from Nuapada

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

65 from State Pool