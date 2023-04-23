Bhubaneswar: Law student dies after falling-off eighth floor of apartment, suicide suspected

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, a youth reportedly died after falling-off the eighth floor of an apartment in Bhubaneswar this evening.

The youth who has been identified as Anurag Manas Guddu reportedly died after falling from the Chandrama Apartment, situated under the jurisdiction of Kharvelanagar Police Station limits.

While the exact reason behind Guddu’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that he allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased youth was a student of the National Law University in Bhubaneswar. He was staying in the hostel of the Law University. However, it is unclear under what circumstance he went to the apartment and died.

A team of cops from the Kharvelanagar Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after sending the body of the 23-year-old law student to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.