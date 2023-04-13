Girl student commits suicide after private photo goes viral

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a girl student allegedly committed suicide in the Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday. Recently, her private photo had gone viral. It has been suspected that after getting demoralised by the said photo going viral, she committed suicide. The incident took place in Nischintakoili of Cuttack district.

As per reports, the body of the girl was found hanging in her house on Thursday. Her father has lodged a complaint in the name of the man who had made the photo of the girl viral.

However, it has been alleged that though one day has passed, the Police are yet to take any action in this regard. The family of the deceased has questioned why the Police have not arrested the accused youth. They have sought justice for the deceased girl.