Bhubaneswar girl suicide: Purported phone talk between Sweta & Soumyajit goes viral: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In the suicide case of a lady software Engineer in Bhubaneswar, who has been identified as Sweta Utkala Kumari, an audio clip has surfaced where the purported talks between Sweta and Soumyajit is there. Meanwhile the clip has gone viral.

In the audio clip Soumyajit is heard forbidding Sweta for making phone calls. During the conversation argument is going on between them.

The audio clip also contains filthy languages.

It is to be noted that a girl software engineer was found hanging in Bhubaneswar on early hours of Sunday. It has been alleged that she ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.

The family of the deceased girl has alleged that the she has been abetted to commit suicide by her male friend.

Here is the audio clip: