Bhubaneswar First initiative kicks off with prelude to city activation

Bhubaneswar: A significant milestone was marked in the city’s journey to make Bhubaneswar First, as BMC launched the Prelude to City Activation for the Bhubaneswar First initiative. The event took place at BMC’s Ekamra Hall, featuring a special video message from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Under the esteemed leadership of Mayor Sulochana Das, Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhara, Standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayana Mahasupakara, corporators, and other key figures were present at this important meeting.

Several vital topics were discussed, laying the groundwork for a cleaner and more responsible Bhubaneswar.

Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange took the initiative forward by presenting the “Panchasutra,” a set of five key principles that every citizen can adopt to realize our vision of a cleaner Bhubaneswar:

Zero Littering and Zero Waste Burning: Commit to not littering the streets or burning waste, which harms the environment.

Segregation of Waste at Source: Separate waste into recyclables and non-recyclables at home.

Handing Over Only Segregated Waste to BMC Safai Gadi: Give only properly segregated waste to our BMC sanitation vehicles.

Keeping a 5-Metre Radius of Your Surroundings Clean: Take responsibility for cleanliness around your home or workplace.

Zero Usage of Single-Use Plastic: Make a commitment to reduce plastic waste by avoiding single-use plastics.

BMC has been actively pursuing initiatives to ensure the cleanliness of our beloved city, Bhubaneswar. Programs like Team SHINE and the dedicated efforts of Safa Didi and Bhai, who work tirelessly for our city’s cleanliness, are integral to these efforts. Door-to-door waste collection plays a crucial role in this process. However, with a population of around 15 lakhs and a BMC staff strength of only 3000, it’s vital to recognize that civic responsibility extends beyond BMC alone. We firmly believe that with the active participation of our citizens, we can achieve a cleaner and more sustainable Bhubaneswar.

Commissioner emphasized the importance of citizens’ cooperation and adherence to the “Panchasutra” principles. He expressed concern about observed behaviors such as littering, failure to segregate waste, and disputes regarding responsibility. He stressed that citizens’ awareness and active involvement are essential for a cleaner Bhubaneswar.

Mayor Sulochana Das led an oath-taking ceremony, urging citizens not to litter and to support BMC’s efforts. She emphasized that Bhubaneswar belongs to all its residents, and together, we can make it clean, green, and plastic-free.

The event witnessed the participation of citizens, journalists, social workers, intellectuals, and resident welfare associations, all united in the mission to make Bhubaneswar a cleaner, greener, and more responsible city. The program was introduced by Additional Commissioner Subhendu Kumar Sahu.