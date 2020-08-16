Bhubaneswar: As many as 170 more residents living under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the BMC, out of the new 170 positives, 92 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 78 cases are local contacts.

Here are the details of the fresh 170 positive cases:

The city civic body also informed that 184 patients also recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this the recovery rate in Bhubaneswar now stands at 3435. Here are the details of the patients who got well today: