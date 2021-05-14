Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 988 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday reported 988 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 988 fresh cases, 822 are local contact cases while 166 are quarantine cases.

As many as 777 recovery cases also have been reported today.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar is 289, while the active cases are 11,418. Besides, the total cases of the virus have reached 59,163 while recovered cases stand at 47,435.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows: