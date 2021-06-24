Bhubaneswar COVID update: 496 new positives, 410 recovery cases reported

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar: A total of 496 new COVID cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas in the last 24 hours. This includes 407 local contact cases and 89 quarantine cases.

The BMC on its Twitter handle further informed that 410 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly disease.

The highest number of COVID cases (39) was reported from Patia. This was followed by Nayapalli, from where 23 residents were diagnosed with corona positives.

With the detection of 410 new coronavirus cases, the total positive number rose to 86147 while the active cases touched 1557, said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Check the details of covid case reported today in the BMC area.