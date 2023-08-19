Bhubaneswar: Body of youth found hanging from fan in Prachi Vihar area

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, the body of a youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Prachi Vihar area in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. Mancheshwar Police rushed to the spot after getting information and recovered the body.

The deceased youth has been identified as 26 year old Deepak Das of Rajkanika area in Kendrapara district of Odisha. He was working with SBI Finance.

As per reports, Deepak was living in Prachi Vihar area under Mancheswar Police limits in a rented house. On Saturday, as the he was inside but his room was found locked for long hours, his roommate informed Police about it.

After getting alerted Police reached the spot and broke the door. After breaking the door the body of the youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a gamuchha.

Police recovered the body and initiated investigation. Further investigation of the case is underway.