Bharat ratna likely to be awarded to Biju Patnaik, PM might announce on Biju Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: Will Biju Patnaik be awarded the precious Bharat Ratna on March 5, discussions are rife in this regard, say reports. Last month, the NDA government has announced the names of five people for Bharat Ratna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha on Biju Jayanti that is March 5. At this time, the Prime Minister might announce the Bharat Ratna award for Biju babu.



The state government has already raised the demand to give Bharat Ratna to the ex- Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik. Senior leader of BJD Prasanna Acharya has demanded that Biju Patnaik should be given the highest civilian honor of India due to his undying service to the country.

The BJP government at the Centre on February 9 announced that former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan will be honoured with Bharat Ratna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media X said, “It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers.”

“Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation,” he added.

He also tweeted on PV Narasimha Rao, stating, “Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth.”

“Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.”

Later, he tweeted on Dr MS Swaminathan, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture.”

“We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encourage learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs,” he added.