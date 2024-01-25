Beware vehicle owners! Petrol pumps to remain closed tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: Do you own a vehicle? If yes, it is a very important news for you. The petrol pumps will remain closed tomorrow (Friday). However, you need not to be panic. It is not because of the scarcity of the oil but because of the celebration of the 75th Republic Day the fuel stations will remain shut tomorrow.

In case of emergency or need, you can visit any of the feeling stations today and purchase fuel for your vehicles as there is high possibility of black-marketing of the oil tomorrow.

Usually, the petrol pumps remain closed on every January 26 in view of the Republic Day celebration. Taking the advantage of this, some people sell petrol and diesel at high prices.

However, some of the petrol pumps will remain open in every district to meet the need of emergency, informed Sasanka Sekhar Sahu, the President of Petroleum Dealers Association.