Begunia Police Station IIC Biswajit Routray transferred for mishandling seized crackers & liquor

Khurda: Begunia Police Station IIC Biswajit Routray was today transferred to the district headquarters for allegedly siphoning off seized crackers and liquor from the police station premises.

Khurda Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria transferred Biswajit Routray from Begunia Police Station for allegedly selling the seized crackers and liquors.

On Saturday night, a team of cops from the Begunia Police Station under the leadership of the IIC had conducted a raid on an illegal cracker manufacturing unit at Kantabada village and seized a huge cache of crackers and arrested a person for his involvement.

Likewise, the police team also seized a car loaded with liquor from near Begunia stadium.

However, some villagers allegedly caught home guard Prakash Muduli and a driver while selling the seized items from the backgate of the police station. Locals suspected IIC Biswajit Routray’s role in the incident.

After the incident sparked outraged the home guard and the driver were arrested and today the IIC was transferred.

Meanwhile, Bolagarh IIC Jyotiprakash Panda has been posted in place of Biswajit Routray.

Also Read: Two More Courts To Be Set Up In Deogarh District Of Odisha