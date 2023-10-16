Two more courts to be set up in Deogarh district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to provide better and speedy legal services to the people, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal to set up two more courts in Deogarh district.

According to reports, Patnaik today approved the proposal to set up an Additional Civil Judge Court (Junior Division) and a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court at Barkote of the district.

The CM hoped that with the completion of the court the pending cases will get early disposal and give justice to the denizens.

It is to be noted here that the Law department of the State government has already created 12 gazetted and non-gaezetted posts for smooth functioning of the courts.

