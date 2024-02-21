BDA’s Green Vision! Groundbreaking ceremony for development of Rajagada Patia Park held

Bhubaneswar: The groundbreaking ceremony for the development of Rajagada Patia Park was held today. Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Kumar Rout performed the groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Vice-Chairman Balwant Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO, City Division Ajit Kumar Satpathy, local corporators and other officials were also present during the event.

Rout also inaugurated the designated parking plaza and 900 Meter long Nature trail of Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Park in Gadakana. The park is being developed and maintained by BDA.

The RG Patia park, adjoining crematorium, sprawling across 11 acres, is envisioned to be a lush green space with dense forest cover. It will offer various amenities including nature trails, reflexology paths, rain shelters, water bodies, and ample parking space. Additionally, provisions for an open-air gym, children’s play area, and yoga space are planned. The park will also feature adequate sitout facilities and open areas for visitors to explore.

The initiative to establish the RG Patia Park stemmed from persistent local demands over the years. Such urban forest parks play a crucial role in the city’s ecosystem, acting as lungs by purifying the air and providing habitats for various flora and fauna. They also cater to recreational activities like bird-watching, and nature education programs, fostering a stronger bond between urban dwellers and nature.

Similarly, dedicated parking lot and a nature trail at the Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra park in Gadakana is part BDA’s green Bhubaneswar vision. Spanning 1.1 acres, the parking lot can accommodate over 100 four-wheelers and more than 220 two-wheelers. All present appreciated BDA’s effort to save one big Banyan Tree which has been translocated from Right Parallel Road to KCM Park and it is green now.

VC BDA Singh said that all works related to the Patia Park will be completed within next six months. by City Division of Forest department and funded under CIDF. Singh also urged the city residents to extend their cooperation for the upcoming green infrastructure.