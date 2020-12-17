Barsha-Anubhav Controversy: Fresh Video Showing MP Anubhav Mohanty Goes Viral; Watch

Cuttack: Amid the ongoing controversy between Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife and popular Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini, a fresh video showing the parliamentarian has gone viral on different social media platforms.

The exact location of the video from where it has been filmed is yet to be ascertained. However, it is assumed that the video might have been shot at the star couple’s house in Nandi Sahi area of Cuttack City.

While Anubhav is seen in the video, a woman’s voice, which is suspected to be that of Barsha Priyadarshini, can be heard.

“All the best for what you are doing,” the unseen woman is heard saying to Anubhav, to which he replies saying, “You need not say me all the best. My parent’s blessings are with me and no one can defeat me…”

Till the filing of this report, no statement over the viral video has been attained from Anubhav or Barsha.

Watch the video for yourself: