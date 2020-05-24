Bank of India has several vacancies, applications invited; Check details here

Bank of India has several vacancies, applications invited; Check details here

Several people including the educated mass have lost their jobs due to shut of companies/ factories or other business establishments in the wake of the lockdown. If you are one of them and need a job in banking sector then do not worry. There are a number of vacancies at the Bank of India (BOI).

The BOI has reportedly invited applications for the post of Office Assistants, Faculty Members and Attendant.

Here are the details

Vacancy Details:

Office Assistant – 2 Posts (one at each RSETI),

Faculty Member – 3 Posts (1 for RSETI, Kolhapur and 2 for RSETI, Sangli,

Attendant – 1 Post at Sangli RSETI

Salary & Age limits:

Faculty Member – Rs.20,000/- Per Month (the applicants should be 25 – 65 years)

Office Assistant- Rs 15,000/ per month ( the applicants should be 18-45 years)

Attendant – Rs.8,000/- Per Month ( the applicants should be 18-65 years

Educational Qualification:

Faculty Member: The applicant should be Graduate and should be holding a diploma in vocational courses /guidance preferable. He/she should have 2 years experience as in-house Faculty or visiting faculty. Shall possess good flair / computing skill / knowledge in Computer etc. Applicant should be resident of district (local) where RSETI is situated.

The applicant should be Graduate and should be holding a diploma in vocational courses /guidance preferable. He/she should have 2 years experience as in-house Faculty or visiting faculty. Shall possess good flair / computing skill / knowledge in Computer etc. Applicant should be resident of district (local) where RSETI is situated. Office Assistant: Minimum Graduation with basic knowledge of accounts. Applicant should be resident of district (local) where RSETI is situated.

Minimum Graduation with basic knowledge of accounts. Applicant should be resident of district (local) where RSETI is situated. Attendant: Applicant should have passed class 10th and be able to read and write Hindi and English. He/she should be a resident of the district where the RSETI located.

Last Date of Application: May 30 , 2020

Process to Apply for the Bank of India Jobs 2020:

The eligible candidates can apply for the jobs by sending their applications and necessary documents to [email protected] by on or before 30 May 2020.

Process of selection: