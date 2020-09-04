balangir sub collector suspended
Balangir Deputy Collector, Suchita Pushpa, Member of the probing team of this case

Balangir Sub Collector suspended following sexual harassment allegation by woman staff

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: The Sub Collector of Balangir district in Odisha was suspended on Friday following a complaint of sexual harassment against him by a lady staffer.

As per reports, a widow female clerk had complained of sexual harassment against Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Sub-Collector of Balangir on August 26.

 

Based on her complaint a team had been formed to probe the matter. A six-member team constituting Deputy Collector Suchita Pushpa, District Welfare Officer and an advocate probed the matter.

In this case the Sub Collector was suspended today as a disciplinary action.

The suspended Sub Collector refused to give his reaction in this matter.

