Balangir Sub Collector suspended following sexual harassment allegation by woman staff

Balangir: The Sub Collector of Balangir district in Odisha was suspended on Friday following a complaint of sexual harassment against him by a lady staffer.

As per reports, a widow female clerk had complained of sexual harassment against Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Sub-Collector of Balangir on August 26.

Based on her complaint a team had been formed to probe the matter. A six-member team constituting Deputy Collector Suchita Pushpa, District Welfare Officer and an advocate probed the matter.

In this case the Sub Collector was suspended today as a disciplinary action.

The suspended Sub Collector refused to give his reaction in this matter.