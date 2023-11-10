Balangir: Govt Ayurvedic College Principal Sudarshan Behera arrested in DA case

Balangir: Prof. Sudarshan Behera, the Principal of Govt. Ayurvedic College & Hospital in Balangir, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.32 dated 10.11.2023 was registered against Behera U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of the Principal and his family members;

One G+3 residential building with area approx 4600 Sqft. located at Sakhigopal Block Chhak, PS-Satyabadi, Dist-Puri.

One double storeyed building located at Sriramchandrapur, Satyabadi, Dist-Puri.

One building over plot No.1723/588, Khata No.1733/345 at Sorisiapada, Gop, Dist-Puri.

28 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar and Gop, Pipili, Satyabadi of Puri district.

Gold jewellery weighing approx. 250 gms.

3 four wheelers (Honda City 5th Gen ZX, Mahindra Scorpio & Toyota ETIOS Cross-G) and 1 two wheeler worth over Rs.32 lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Behera were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 113% in excess of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

Also Read: Number Of Hospitals Included Under BSKY Rises To 765 Including 155 From Outside Odisha