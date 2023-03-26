Balangir: Coaching Centres raided over fake certificate racket

Balangir: Balangir Police reportedly conducted raids on different Coaching Centres of the district after busting a fake certificate racket recently.

A team of cops reportedly raided the Kmapa Bhai Vocational Training Institute Limited in Santipada area of the town and seize several vital documents. They also are interrogating some employees of the institute.

Cops had seized a bunch of documents including some certificates, with the name of Kmapa Bhai Vocational Training Institute Limited, while conducting a raid on the Reliance Coaching Centre.

It is to be noted here that at least 37 candidates had applied for jobs in the postal department by issuing fake certificates. However, the superintendent of the postal department informed the police after knowing about the fake certificates during the verification of documents.

Police started an investigation into the matter. In course of the probe, they found that the applicants had bought the certificates from the Reliance Coaching Centre.

Later, police conducted a raid at Reliance Coaching Centre and detained Manoj Mishra, the owner of the coaching centre, and his associate Alok Udgata for questioning. Out of the 37 candidates who had given fake certificates, 12 were also interrogated.

Police also seized computers, printers, fake documents and some no-objection certificates (NOCs) during the raid.

Further investigation is underway.