ATM Loot Bid Foiled In Odisha’s Puri District

Puri: The on-time interference of police has foiled an ATM loot bid of a group of miscreants in Kumbharapada area of Odisha’s Puri district today.

According to reports, three miscreants were sitting at an isolated place in Debighat. In the meantime, a team of cops from the Kumbharapada Police station, acting on a tip-off, rushed to the spot to catch the trio as they were planning to loot the bank ATM situated near the Hospital in Puri.

However, the miscreants run away after noticing the police.

While some police chased the miscreants to some distance with an aim to nab them, others seized two bombs, one sword, and an iron road from the spot.

Effort by the police to trace the miscreants is underway.