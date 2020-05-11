Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday presented five-point proposal to tackle COVID-19 crisis, while attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth video-conference with the chief ministers on various issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

During the interaction, Odisha CM said urged the Prime Minister for a decentralised approach while implementing lockdown and other regulations.

“A smaller, scientific unit can replace district as a unit for zoning, and we should allow local administration to decide this area,” the Chief Minister said.

“As regards lockdown and other regulations, there should be broad principles at the national level and allow decentralised implementation by the local administration,” he added.

Patnaik also spoke about the revival of the economy and said, “To reboot the economic activities, the Union Government may come up with a National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), our production lines are interlinked so also our value addition process, cutting across state boundaries.”

A national SOP will guide in a unified response in rebooting economy, he claimed.

The Odisha CM also stressed on modification of existing schemes and said, “Union Government may modify existing schemes to sensitise and actively involve Panchayat Raj institutions in Covid management. As the fight is going to be long, it is important that we involve Panchayats for a system based response.”

As many as 414 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha so far.