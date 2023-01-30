Naba Das murder accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das dismissed from service

Jharsuguda: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder accused Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das of Gandhi Chowk Outpost under Brajarajnagar Police of Jharsuguda district has been dismissed from services.

Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Jain reportedly dismissed ASI Gopal Das from his service for firing at Naba Das with an aim to kill him.

Meanwhile, Gopal Das has been arrested by the Crime Branch hours after interrogation by the investigating team.

It is to be noted here that Gopal Das, who was on duty for traffic management during the visit of Naba Das, fired at him after the latter reached Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar to attend a program yesterday.

Later, Naba Das was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. He was then airlifted to Bhubaneswar-based Apollo Hospital as his condition deteriorated. A special doctors’ team started his treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries yesterday.