Ashokastami observed at Siddheshwar Pitha in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: The Siddheshwara Pitha in Jajpur of Odisha has witnessed footfall of a large number of devotees as Ashokastami is being observed here with pomp and show.

It is believed that by getting a glimpse of the God here during Ashokastami, the vices of crores of lives get released. And hence large number of people visits here.

It is also believed that after finishing the Pindadana ritual of forefathers if someone takes a holy bath in the Baitarani River, he is granted salvation.

On the occasion of Ashokastami celebration hundreds of people from the nearby areas paid visit to the famous temple and got the blessings of the God.

A fair is organised here for seven days beginning with Ashokastami every year. In the fair different household items, toys and many other things are sold. And people from far places also visit here.

Keeping in view the crowd the temple administration and Block administration have made all the required arrangements.