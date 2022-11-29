Archana Nag case update: ED to question film producer Pramod Swain

The ED is slated to interrogate Pramod Swain about his financial transactions with Archana and many other details on the Archana Nag case.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
archana nag case update

Bhubaneswar: Odia film producer and builder Pramod Swain will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2017 Archana Nag and her associate Shradhanjali lived as tenants in Pramod’s house.

According to reports, Archana Nag had started her honey trap business and journey into the dark world from Pramod’s house.

The ED is slated to interrogate Pramod Swain about his financial transactions with Archana and many other details thereof.

Various other questions such as the following is expected to be asked by the ED: 

Related News

Odisha: ED conducts raids at 8 properties of Archana Nag

Odisha: Will Archana Nag reveal some big names to ED?

Odisha: Archana Nag appears before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court

Odisha: Archana Nag meets husband Jagabandhu in jail, see…

How much money did Archana take from Pramod by blackmailing him?

How many young women were involved in the racket other than Shradhanjali?

Which other big shots used to visit his house on a regular basis?

It is noteworthy that the ED has many questions about the much hyped and talked about case of the lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

WATCH What Film Producer Pramod Swain Has To Say On The Matter Of Being Called And Questioned By The ED:

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.