Archana Nag case update: ED to question film producer Pramod Swain

Bhubaneswar: Odia film producer and builder Pramod Swain will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2017 Archana Nag and her associate Shradhanjali lived as tenants in Pramod’s house.

According to reports, Archana Nag had started her honey trap business and journey into the dark world from Pramod’s house.

The ED is slated to interrogate Pramod Swain about his financial transactions with Archana and many other details thereof.

Various other questions such as the following is expected to be asked by the ED:

How much money did Archana take from Pramod by blackmailing him?

How many young women were involved in the racket other than Shradhanjali?

Which other big shots used to visit his house on a regular basis?

It is noteworthy that the ED has many questions about the much hyped and talked about case of the lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

WATCH What Film Producer Pramod Swain Has To Say On The Matter Of Being Called And Questioned By The ED: