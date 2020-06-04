Another nurse tests positive for COVID19 in Odisha

Another nurse tests positive for COVID19 in Odisha

Nayagarh: Yet another nurse has been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Wednesday. This was informed by Nayagarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO).

According to the CDMO, the concerned nurse engaged at Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) got infected with the virus after coming in contact with a coronavirus positive patient.

The nurse, meanwhile, has been sent to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment, informed the CDMO.

The health officer further said that all wards of the DHH are being sanitized following the detection of COVID case.

Earlier, two nurses working in a Covid-19 hospital of Balasore district had tested positive for the deadly virus.