Annual Class 9 exams in Odisha from March 6 to March 13, 2024: BSE

Bhubaneswar: The Annual Class 9 exams in Odisha 2024 for both High School and Madhyama will be conducted from March 06, 2024 to March 13, 2024 at own School/ Tol of the students.

The questions for the above examinations will be provided by B.S.E., Odisha through online. The schedule and the dates have been released. Sample questions will be available in the official website of the board that is www.bseodisha.ac.in which can be downloaded by respective schools by logging in with their User ID and Password.

The facility of downloading the questions will remain live from 07.00 AM to 11.00AM on the day of examination. The examination will start from 9 am as per programme and schedule attached.

The examination and evaluation of Answer Books will be done by respective schools under the direct supervision of their District Education Officers. The results of Class 9 exams in Odisha will be published by the respective schools before the next academic session due to start from April 01, 2024.

FIND THE SCHEDULE HERE: